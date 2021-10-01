Police stop football game at Manchester Memorial over report of gun Staff Report Oct 1, 2021 Oct 1, 2021 Updated 15 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email 1 of 2 Manchester police stopped a football game Friday night at Memorial High school to investigate a report that someone brandished a gun. Josie-Albertson-Grove/Union Leader Manchester Memorial and Exeter football players prepare to resume their game Friday night after the game was stopped as police investigated a report that someone brandished a gun. Chris Duffy/Union Leader Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Manchester police stopped a football game Friday night at Memorial High School to investigate a report that someone brandished a gun.The game between Manchester Memorial and Exeter was stopped in the second half, shortly after Exeter scored a touchdown to take a 34-0 lead.The stadium was cleared, but the game was soon allowed to continue, with five minutes remaining in the third quarter.Police were asking people if they saw someone with a gun. One person appeared to be in police custody before the game restarted. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Most Popular Former USNH chancellor killed when car crashes into Mass. house Brentwood police chief quits after six months Nashua police chief sues city over upcoming ballot question on police commission Manchester Police Dept. promotes, honors officers at ceremony Mass. man flown to hospital after ATV wedges into trees Body found at New Hampshire waste station similar to Lewiston discovery at Casella Retired Hudson police sergeant dies after crash on Route 125; new video of damaged GMC Yukon Walmart worker, a retired officer, fatally pinned between trucks at Raymond facility Authorities release details on rig, driver involved in Bow double fatal North Country rallies to help couple's 6 orphaned children Request News Coverage