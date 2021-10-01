Manchester police stopped a football game Friday night at Memorial High School to investigate a report that someone brandished a gun.

The game between Manchester Memorial and Exeter was stopped in the second half, shortly after Exeter scored a touchdown to take a 34-0 lead.

The stadium was cleared, but the game was soon allowed to continue, with five minutes remaining in the third quarter.

Police were asking people if they saw someone with a gun. One person appeared to be in police custody before the game restarted.