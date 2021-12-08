The state's chief medical examiner has determined that a University of New Hampshire student whose body was found Sunday after he was reported missing died by drowning.
Vincenzo Lirosi’s death was ruled accidental after an autopsy, according to a news release from Durham police.
Lirosi, 22, of Whitman, Mass., was reported missing after he did not return to his apartment early Saturday morning, officials said. Police said Lirosi had been drinking with friends and was last seen between 1 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. that day.
His body was found Sunday by a team from New England K9 Search and Rescue in a marshy area off Coe Drive.
UNH officials previously announced that they had suspended the Sigma Chi fraternity while the school investigates reports that Lirosi had been part of what they called an “altercation” at a gathering hosted by fraternity members Friday night. Police said the party was not at the fraternity house.
Lirosi’s brother, Giovanni Lirosi, thanked those who have contributed to an online fundraiser for funeral expenses that had raised $72,672 as of Wednesday afternoon.
He also posted a photo related to the "Vigil for Vinny" held Monday evening on the university campus for his brother, and wrote, “All of this support is way beyond me and my mum’s wildest expectation. I literally cannot express how much this means to us and all of our family and friends.”