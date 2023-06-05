Tattoo

To help identify the individual, state police released this photograph of the tattoo located on the small of her back, on the left side. The image has been enhanced for clarity.

Courtesy New Hampshire State Police

State police are asking for the public’s help identifying the body of a woman found dead in the breakdown lane of Interstate 89 North in Hopkinton early Monday.

Around 12:13 a.m. Monday, state police received a report of a person lying in the breakdown lane of I-89 North near mile marker 7.2, officials said.