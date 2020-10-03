State police stopped a speeding vehicle going the wrong way on Interstate-93 in Northfield early Saturday morning, and the driver was arrested for DWI.
The driver, Hillary A. Marquardt, 33, of Merrimack, was charged with reckless conduct and driving under the influence, subsequent offense. Police said she refused to be tested for substances.
The incident began around 3:15 a.m. when a state trooper responded to a report of a vehicle going the wrong way on the highway. Trooper Anthony Pratt encountered the vehicle, observing it traveling northbound at more than 90 miles per hour in the southbound lane, according to a news release.
Pratt deployed “stop sticks,” which decreased the vehicle’s speed, and he was able to intercept the vehicle at a cross-over on the highway, according to the release.