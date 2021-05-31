The state police Marine Patrol Unit on Saturday responded to a single boating accident on Lake Winnipesaukee that had occurred the night before.
The unit received the information around 1:30 p.m., according to a news release.
The accident involved a commercial pontoon boat, which occurred near the "Barbers Pole" off Cow Island. There were no other people on board.
Details of the boating accident near Tuftonboro were unavailable Monday afternoon.
The male operator, Thomas Meserve, 62, from Southborough, Mass., was treated for internal injuries at Speare Memorial Hospital in Plymouth.
Anyone who has further information related to this accident or who witnessed it is encouraged to contact New Hampshire State Police- Marine Patrol, Sgt. Nicholas Haroutunian at 603-227-2112 or by email at Nicholas.M.Haroutunian@dos.nh.gov.