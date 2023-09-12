Portsmouth International Airport at Pease (PSM) is gearing up for its full-scale mass casualty emergency preparedness drill, mandated by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) every three years.
Scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 16, from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., this crucial exercise is a vital component of the airport’s safety protocol.
Every three years, airports across the nation collaborate with local agencies to conduct an FAA-sanctioned full-scale mass casualty exercise. The primary objective is to rigorously test and evaluate the airport’s emergency plan. This year, the drill will simulate an airplane accident and will involve approximately 100 volunteers from the University of New Hampshire’s Nursing program, who will play the roles of victims.
Paul Brean, executive director of the Pease Development Authority, emphasized the significance of this exercise, stating, “This exercise allows everyone to test their personnel, equipment, and communication systems with area hospitals and emergency medical responders. It’s all about safety preparedness. We’re ensuring that in the unlikely event of an emergency, we have a well-coordinated team of responders ready to take immediate and cohesive action.”
The exercise will orchestrate a synchronized emergency response involving various mutual aid partners, including local police and fire departments, nearby hospitals, the New Hampshire Air National Guard (NHANG), and other critical stakeholders.
It’s important to note that during the drill, residents and visitors near Portsmouth International Airport and the Pease Tradeport may hear sirens from emergency support services. It’s important to note that this is a PRACTICE ONLY scenario, and there is no actual emergency.
In compliance with FAA regulations, Class I Airport Operating Certificate holders, such as Portsmouth International Airport at Pease, must conduct a full-scale airport emergency plan exercise at least once every 36 consecutive months.
For further information about this exercise, please contact Airport Management at 603-766-6536.