PORTSMOUTH — A Portsmouth police officer was in a car crash Thursday afternoon.
Officer Thompson Potter, 39, of the Portsmouth Police Department was driving north on the Route 1 bypass. According to a news release from New Hampshire State Police, Potter was driving with his lights and sirens on toward a reported road rage incident.
Just before 12:50 p.m., Potter was driving through the intersection of the Route 1 Bypass and Greenleaf Avenue, when his Ford Explorer cruiser collided with a pickup truck driven by Patrick Kalil, 36. State police are investigating the crash, but in a news release did not say which driver was at fault.
Potter was treated at Portsmouth Regional Hospital for minor injuries, state police said. Kalil was not hurt.
New Hampshire State Police, Troop A, are investigating the crash. Anyone with information is asked to call Trooper Harrison Walters at 603-223-8490 or email him at Harrison.Walters@dos.nh.gov.
