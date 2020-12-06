Manchester officials say staff at Families in Transition-New Horizons has identified a potential property for a new homeless shelter in the Queen City, as the investigation into the death of a man in a tent fire over the weekend continues.
The state fire marshal’s office is investigating the death of a homeless man whose body was discovered in a tent that caught fire during Saturday’s snowstorm. The body was discovered in a tent along the railroad tracks behind 168 Willow St.
Fire Marshal Paul Parisi said the cause of the fire is under investigation, and the victim has not been identified. Results of an autopsy scheduled for Sunday had not yet been released as of Sunday night.
A news release from Manchester fire and police officials and the fire marshal’s office said a 911 caller reported a fire and an explosion. Parisi said Saturday it was too soon to say whether a heating appliance may have caused the fire.
“My heart breaks for the man who passed away on Saturday,” said Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig in a statement. “While the cause and circumstances are under investigation, his passing is a tragedy.”
The man’s death comes as Manchester officials continue to address the city’s homelessness crisis.
According to data collected by the Manchester Homeless Outreach Collaboration, as of Oct. 30 the city has identified a total of 431 unsheltered individuals in the Queen City since January.
Of those, 155 are considered “active” cases, while officials are unable to confirm the whereabouts of 276 individuals over the past 30 days.
There were 123 shelter beds in the city as of Nov. 30, spread among three locations — Families in Transition-New Horizons (FIT-NH), Angie’s Place and 1269 Cafe.
The city’s plans to use the building at 77 Pearl St. as a temporary shelter were dashed late last month when real estate investor Ben Gamache bought the building.
“This death is a very sad example of the need for more shelter and housing, but also the desperate need for more mental health services across the state. This is a very difficult population that includes people who are newly homeless and individuals that are mentally ill, mentally and physically disabled and people dealing with substance use disorders,” said Manchester Fire Chief Dan Goonan
“Thankfully, Families in Transition — New Horizons has identified a potential property and is currently finalizing a lease and hiring additional staff,” said Craig.
Kyle Chumas, Director of Marketing & Communications for FIT-NH, confirmed Sunday his organization has identified a potential property and is finalizing a lease.
“We expect to be able to offer 45-50 beds at this new location,” said Chumas in a statement.
“With this third shelter open, continued operations at our second shelter on Union St. (formerly Angie’s), and renovations complete at our 199 Manchester St. location to add beds there by Dec. 31, we would be able to provide shelter for approximately 180 people.”
“Despite our recent setback, I am hopeful we may have more space soon,” said Goonan. “The Manchester Fire Department outreach team with Manchester Mental Health, FIT-NH and Healthcare for the Homeless are working hard to get people connected to the appropriate services. We have made thousands of contacts to connect people to shelter, services and health care.”