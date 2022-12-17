Rotary Park snow
With the Belknap Mill as the backdrop, rows of lit Christmas trees sparkle Friday afternoon in Rotary Park in downtown Laconia.

 John Koziol/Union Leader Correspondent

A long-duration storm dropped nearly 2 feet of heavy, wet snow on some portions of New Hampshire throughout Friday and into Saturday.

The first significant storm of the season downed trees and powerlines, robbing thousands of businesses and homes of electricity. But it provided a boon to ski areas and snowmobilers, who eye the North Country for the Christmas holidays, weather permitting.