State transportation officials say preservation work scheduled to take place on five bridges in Manchester and Hooksett in 2024 and 2025 is expected to impact traffic and cause delays for commuters in both communities.
Work on the five bridges — dubbed Wellington Road Bridge, Stevens Pond Bridge, Stack Bridge, Bridge Street Bridge, and U.S. 3 Bridge by staff at New Hampshire Department of Transportation (NHDOT) — is expected to be conducted between April and October in both 2024 and 2025, officials told local leaders in both Manchester and Hooksett during recent public hearings.
“The project is similar to ongoing work on I-93 southbound,” said David Scott, a project manager with NHDOT.
Planned work at all five sites include:
• Replacement of bridge pavement and membrane waterproofing;
As part of the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) and other state and federal regulations, the NHDOT is reviewing impact on historic resources. In accordance with Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act, the department is reviewing the project area to determine if there are historic resources within the area that would be impacted by the construction of this project.
Historic properties can include buildings and structures 50 years or older as well as archaeological sites. In addition to age, it also must be determined if a structure is eligible for the National Register of Historic Places. Historic properties are not anticipated to be impacted by the project.
The project is not expected to involve substantial impacts to noise levels, air quality, hazardous materials, wetlands or floodplains.
Work on Stack Bridge, Bridge Street Bridge, and U.S. 3 Bridge are currently scheduled to begin in 2024. Work on Wellington Road and Stevens Pond bridges isn’t scheduled to get underway until 2025.
NHDOT officials said the order may be reversed, based on contractor preference.
Manchester Alderman Will Stewart asked state officials when the project would go out to bid, and a more definitive timeline known.
Officials said the project should be advertised around September or October 2023. From there, it takes about three months to get through the Governor and Executive Council, with pre-construction meetings in early 2024.