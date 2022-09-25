State transportation officials say preservation work scheduled to take place on five bridges in Manchester and Hooksett in 2024 and 2025 is expected to impact traffic and cause delays for commuters in both communities.

Work on the five bridges — dubbed Wellington Road Bridge, Stevens Pond Bridge, Stack Bridge, Bridge Street Bridge, and U.S. 3 Bridge by staff at New Hampshire Department of Transportation (NHDOT) — is expected to be conducted between April and October in both 2024 and 2025, officials told local leaders in both Manchester and Hooksett during recent public hearings.