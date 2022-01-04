This shows the area where a pressure cooker was found in the parking lot of the Market Basket at 380 Lafayette Road in Seabrook on Tuesday late morning. It was not an improvised explosive device (IED). But out an abundance of caution, police to evacuated nearby stores while a state police explosives disposal team was called in to investigate.
The state police explosives disposal unit was summoned to the Southgate plaza in Seabrook late Tuesday morning when a pressure cooker in a shopping cart was discovered. It was not an improvised explosive device.
This shows the area where a pressure cooker was found in the parking lot of the Market Basket at 380 Lafayette Road in Seabrook on Tuesday late morning. It was not an improvised explosive device (IED). But out an abundance of caution, police to evacuated nearby stores while a state police explosives disposal team was called in to investigate.
RC REIS/Union Leader Correspondent
The state police explosives disposal unit was summoned to the Southgate plaza in Seabrook late Tuesday morning when a pressure cooker in a shopping cart was discovered. It was not an improvised explosive device.
SEABROOK -- A pressure cooker left in shopping cart about 40 feet from the entrance of the Market Basket in Seabrook led to the evacuation of most of the Southgate Plaza at 380 Lafayette Road for more than two hours Tuesday morning while a state police bomb squad was summoned and determined the object posed no threat.
A New Hampshire state police bomb expert in full protective gear determined the pressure cooker was not an improvised explosive device (IED).
Seabrook police chief Brett Walker told reporters he doesn’t know the intention of the person who left the cooking appliance, but he hopes surveillance video may help determine the person’s identity and answer some of those questions.
Detectives from his department seized the pressure cooker as evidence and are investigating.
“This is a good example of ‘see something, say something’” Walker said afterward.
“It certainly is a device that is out of place in the location it was in, right in front of the store during the middle of the day, a busy shopping time. The caller certainly did a good thing by contacting us.”
Walker said the caller, who was not identified, walked past the device presumably while entering or exiting one of the stores. The call to police came in just before 11 a.m.
“The form that it was found in was certainly something that was alarming to both the caller and the officers who responded and warranted an approach by the state police explosives disposal unit,” Walker said.
“Obviously, a pressure cooker in and of itself is not going to be a danger. However, relating back to the Boston Marathon bombings, these are devices that are certainly capable of producing a lot of destruction” he said.
Two pressure cookers loaded with nails, ball bearings and black powder were detonated near the finish of the Boston Marathon in April 2013, killing three people and injuring more than 260 others. Pressure cookers have been used in other terrorist bomb attacks in Mumbai, India; Stockholm, Sweden; and Manchester, England. In the case of the Stockholm incident in 2010, the bomb failed to explode.