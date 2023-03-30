Officer procession

The Sjolander family of Woodsville and a friend, left, stand along Main Street in Plymouth on Thursday to salute a memorial procession for the late Barry Tanner, a Bristol police officer who died on March 23. 

 John Koziol/ Union Leader Correspondent

PLYMOUTH -- Friends, family and law enforcement colleagues paid their respects Thursday to Bristol Police Det./Sgt. Barry Tanner, who died March 23 due to complications after a medical incident.

Tanner, 52, spent the majority of his career with the Plymouth Police Department, beginning part-time in 1993 and then, after two years with the Haverhill Police Department, returned to Plymouth full-time in 1995.