The Sjolander family of Woodsville and a friend, left, stand along Main Street in Plymouth on Thursday to salute a memorial procession for the late Barry Tanner, a Bristol police officer who died on March 23.
PLYMOUTH -- Friends, family and law enforcement colleagues paid their respects Thursday to Bristol Police Det./Sgt. Barry Tanner, who died March 23 due to complications after a medical incident.
Tanner, 52, spent the majority of his career with the Plymouth Police Department, beginning part-time in 1993 and then, after two years with the Haverhill Police Department, returned to Plymouth full-time in 1995.
According to the department’s Facebook page, Tanner never left the Plymouth Police Department, always remaining a part-time member even though he also subsequently worked at the Holderness Police Department as a lieutenant, and from 2017 until his death, with the Bristol Police Department, where he served as a detective/sergeant.
On Thursday, under bright but blustery skies, his family and law enforcement colleagues held a mobile procession to honor Tanner that began at the New Hampton Police Department.
The procession headed west on New Hampshire Route 104, crossing the Pemigewasset River to Bristol and then north up U.S. 3A to NH Route 25 in Plymouth, where it turned right onto Highland Street, descending east and taking a left into Main Street where a large American flag flew over the roadway, suspended from two fire ladder trucks.
The procession quickly turned right onto NH Route 175, re-crossing the Pemigewasset and then got onto Interstate 93 for an 8-mile ride to the Owl’s Nest Resort in Thornton where a celebration of life was held.
Dozens of people stood along Main Street in Plymouth to salute the procession where they were joined by six members of the Sjolander family and a family friend.
Led by mom Laura, the Sjolanders -- Jackson, 11; Makensey, 9; Karson, 8; Kaizen, 5; baby Maddox, 8 months; and Sheldon Laflamme -- came across the procession and decided to stay for it.
“I gave them a choice to stop,” said Laura Sjolander, “and they chose to stop to honor the police officer.”
Tanner, who is survived by his wife Paula (Morel) and daughter Mackenzie, and son Brock, was born in Boston and in addition to his passion for being a police officer, he was passionate about football.
He played on the teams at Middleboro (Mass.) High School and Plymouth State University and also on the semi-pro Middleboro Cobras. His obit said Tanner also “dabbled” in amateur wrestling under the ring name of “Lumberjack Jack Tanner.”