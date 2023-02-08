Manchester Police walking a beat

Manchester Police Lt. Matthew Barter points out bullet holes on the exterior of a building on West Street while walking the Granite Square neighborhood with Capt. Peter Marr on June 2, 2022.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

Manchester police say a program aimed at reducing gun violence through community outreach in the city has reduced nonfatal shootings by 56%, while the number of overall incidents of gun crimes and gunfire rose.

The program, dubbed Project Safe Neighborhoods, uses data and social network analysis to identify groups that are behind a majority of city shootings. Through social media analysis, officials attempt to connect the dots and map out relationships between people and groups, identifying ‘influencers’ within those groups.