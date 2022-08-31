School bus facility fire on March 3

A firefighter works through the debris during a five-alarm fire at a school bus depot in Bradford on March 3. Two mechanics, who were working on a propane-powered school bus when the explosion occurred, suffered serious burns and were flown to Boston hospitals.

 JAY HEATH

Fire investigators say propane vapor ignited by an undetermined source caused the explosion that injured two employees at a Bradford school bus facility last winter.

The explosion and five-alarm fire occurred at the Student Transportation of America facility on Route 114 on March 3.