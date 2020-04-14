Justin Scamman knew exactly what to do when he heard a popping sound as the rain and wind picked up Monday afternoon.
“I ran outside and I saw this tree spidering,” he said.
Fearing the towering pine tree was about to fall, Scamman, who is the senior property manager at Exeter River Landing, rushed to warn his neighbors.
He knocked on the door at 1 Dow St., alerted the resident, and then raced over to the home at 1A Dow St. where Michele Wall was inside and unaware of what was happening as a storm brought rounds of heavy rain and strong winds to the region.
“I was sitting in my living room on my couch reading my book. I kept hearing this noise, but I didn’t really understand what it was. I looked down the street and didn’t see anything. The next thing I knew somebody was at my door banging the hell out of the door and my dog was barking,” said Wall, 73.
Wall went to the door to find a panicked Scamman, who could hear more cracking sounds.
“By the time I got to the door the tree was going,” said Scamman, the former owner of Highlander Tree LLC, a tree removal company.
Scamman told Wall that she had to get out immediately because the tree was about to fall.
“She didn’t know what I was talking about. I just bear-hugged her and pulled her out,” he said.
Approximately 30 seconds after they fled, Scamman and Wall watched as the tree came down and crushed the mobile home.
“It was awful,” said Wall, whose husband, Ken, had stopped at the grocery store after work and had not yet returned to their home in the 55 and older community.
While they escaped unharmed, Wall was worried about Beau, her west highland terrier who was still inside.
“I was so worried that she wasn’t going to have her dog,” Scamman said.
Moments later, he and Wall went back inside and found Beau crouched down in a corner of the living room that was spared by the tree.
Beau was shaken up, but appeared to be OK.
“It looked like it was snowing. The insulation was still coming down and you could still hear things cracking,” Scamman said.
The Walls are now staying in a hotel, but Scamman is hoping to help them find temporary housing until they replace the mobile home, which was insured.
While the home can be replaced, Wall knows she’s lucky to be alive and said she’s thankful that Scamman reacted so quickly to get her out.
“You just have that gut feeling. You have to just not think and act. That’s kind of what I did. I couldn’t have it on my mind knowing what could have happened,” he said.