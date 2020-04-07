A convicted rapist scheduled to be released from state prison Wednesday isn't going anywhere, after a judge started proceedings that could result in his civil commitment as a sexual predator.
Troy Marchwicz, who had served nearly the maximum of a 5- to 10-year prison sentence for two rapes, will remain in "an appropriate secure facility" until a judge decides otherwise, Superior Court Judge David Anderson ruled on Monday.
Anderson set in motion a process that could end up classifying Marchwicz, 29, as a sexually violent predator, which would allow state authorities to hold him in confinement. Anderson noted that Marchwicz refused to undergo treatment in prison.
Anderson ordered a public defender, Andrea Bonito, to represent Marchwicz. Next up will be an evaluation by a multidisciplinary team to determine whether he meets the definition of a sexually violent predator.
State law says a sexually violent predator has been convicted of a sexually violent crime and suffers a mental abnormality or personality disorder that means he will likely engage in sexual violence "if not confined to a secure facility for long-term control, care and treatment."
State law suggests that anyone committed will be housed at the secure psychiatric unit of the New Hampshire state prison or other appropriate facilities. A committal is good for only five years, but prosecutors can seek recommittals.
In 2011, Marchwicz pleaded guilty to two rapes of a 14-year-old girl in Manchester two years earlier, according to Patrick Ives, a prosecutor with the Hillsborough County Attorney.
"Based on the age of the victim, the defendant's familial relationship with her, the fact the defendant repeated his assault, the fact that the defendant perpetrated these assaults in the presence of others, and the violent and sexual nature of the assaults, there is probable cause to believe that the defendant is a sexually violent predator," Ives wrote in a court filing.
At the time of his arrest, Marchwicz was living in a home on Lavista Street, a block-long residential street off Laxson Avenue.
Ives wrote in a court filing that Marchwicz' refusal to participate in any prison treatment program frustrates attempts to determine the exact nature of his abnormality or personality disorder.