ATLANTA

A burning police vehicle during a protest in Atlanta on Jan. 21.  

 Elijah Nouvelage/Washington Post

ATLANTA - The ongoing protests opposing a proposed police and fire training facility on forested land in southeast Atlanta turned violent Sunday night. Atlanta police said a group of agitators launched "a coordinated attack" on construction equipment and officers.

"They changed into black clothing and entered the construction area and began to throw large rocks, bricks, molotov cocktails, and fireworks at police officers," the Atlanta Police Department said in a late-night statement.