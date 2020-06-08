LACONIA -- A Belknap County chief deputy sheriff put on leave in January has tendered his resignation effective June 19, County Administrator Deb Shackett confirmed.
“As I am sure you understand, Mr. (David) Perkins’ departure from the Department is a departmental personnel matter and the Department takes seriously its commitment to current and former employees’ privacy concerns. As a result, we will regretfully not be able to respond to your requests for comment,” Shackett replied in an emailed statement.
Perkins, who was hired as a deputy in December 2001 and who was promoted to the chief deputy position by former Belknap County Sheriff Craig Wiggin, was placed on paid administrative leave for reasons not publicly disclosed on Jan. 14.
He has continued to be paid his weekly salary of $1,770.80 while he remained on leave. Efforts to reach Perkins for comment were unsuccessful.
Belknap County Commissioner Hunter Taylor has previously said that Perkins was the focus of three separate investigations and that it was time for public disclosure as taxpayers were on the hook for the costs.
“I have no idea why it is shrouded in secrecy. If (Perkins) did something that justified termination than fire him and tell us what he did,” said Taylor.
Sheriff Mike Moyer said late last month he planned to file a complaint with Belknap County Attorney Andrew Livernois asking him to investigate who leaked a letter from Perkins’ lawyer that alleged his client was the target of harassment and retaliation by the Belknap County Sheriff’s Department. Moyer has roundly rejected those claims.
Once a policeman resigns, his certification to work as a law enforcement officer in the state lapses in 30 days. After that, the N.H. Police Standards and Training Council determines eligibility for recertification.
Generally, if no more than two years has elapsed and there is nothing in the officer’s background to prevent it, they can be recertified without additional training.