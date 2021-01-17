MANCHESTER — Fire officials completed an investigation into a blaze on the Queen City Bridge early Sunday morning.
Firefighters saw flames on top of and below the bridge in an area under construction after being called to the scene around 4:30 a.m. The fire came from temporary forms and a wooden structure built for new concrete forms on the bridge, according to a news release.
A propane construction heater was inside the temporary structure to keep newly poured concrete above 50 degrees.
“After talking with the general contractor of the project it was learned that the heater was operating at the time of the fire,” the news release reads. “The fire is classified as accidental and the cause is related to the heater.”
The bridge was not damaged by the fire and is now open to traffic.