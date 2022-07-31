The phones wouldn’t stop ringing. Local Facebook pages lit up. There were even reports of a couple people driving around with bullhorns, trying to warn their neighbors.
The blaring warnings at Seabrook Station Nuclear Power Plant turned out to be a false alarm, but police chiefs in towns along the New Hampshire coast described several tense minutes in July 12 as they waited for news, and the CEO of the plant's parent company said different stakeholders received information at different times.
The false alarm set off at Seabrook Station Nuclear Power Plant has raised questions about how the plant communicates with local and state officials, and again raised the issue of false information spreading on social media faster than official sources can counter it.
“There was a period of time when we were completely in the dark,” said North Hampton Police Department Chief Kathyn Mone.
Alarms started sounding just after 10:50 a.m., according to an event notification report filed with the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission. The notification stated "local authorities" were notified of the accidental sirens, but that no press release about the event was planned at the outset.
Mone said the all-clear arrived from the state emergency management division at 11:24 a.m.
In between, she said, there were a few minutes of pandemonium as frantic residents called the police department to figure out what to do.
“When we first started getting the phone calls, we had no idea if it was an emergency or not,” Mone said. “We were completely in the dark.”
A message from the state, acknowledging the alarms and making it clear there was no emergency, was a relief. Many people in the area received notifications on their cellphones explaining the false alarm around noon, but not all received the messages at the same time.
Officials from Seabrook Station did issue a press release later the same day explaining the alarms sounded during a test of the plant's emergency response systems.
With just nine of more than 120 alarms sounding that day, different towns in the Seabrook Station area experienced the day differently.
A 10-mile radius around Seabrook Station is part of what’s called the “emergency management zone,” where there would be the most danger in case of an emergency at the nuclear plant.
Responses to the false alarm varied widely across the zone, which includes 23 towns in New Hampshire and Massachusetts.
In Hampton, Police Chief David Hobbs estimated he waited only about six or seven minutes between the time he was informed that alarms were sounding, and getting confirmation from the Rockingham County emergency services dispatch that there was no problem at Seabrook.
Police used their social media pages to post that the alarms were false.
"The biggest problem was people trying to spread the word, who didn’t have actual information,” said Mone of the North Hampton Police Department.
Further inland, where sirens and warnings did not sound, police chiefs said they barely noticed the false alarm.
"From my perspective, there wasn't a lot of public alarm in Brentwood,” said that town’s police chief, David Hickey, though he saw a lot of nervousness from towns on the coast. "Our Facebook page didn’t light up. We didn’t field a lot of calls.”
Hickey said he heard about the alarm first from friends on other police departments, and then heard from Rockingham County Dispatch that the alarm was false.
Hickey said he thought communication was good, but said there are always lessons to learn.
"If we don't learn from this, then we do have a problem,” he said.
Communication probed
Sen. Jeanne Shaheen wrote the parent company of Seabrook Station, NextEra Energy, two days after the sirens sounded, asking about the flow of information.
Responding to Shaheen, NextEra CEO John Ketchum said the company was investigating how the alarms were set off.
"We are also committed to enhancing our notification and communication to state and local agencies," Ketchum wrote.
"While proactive communications were distributed within minutes of the incident, including those to state officials and the NRC (U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission), the timing of the communications was not consistent across all of our stakeholders and the public."
A spokesman for NextEra said the company would likely release more information about what happened in early August.