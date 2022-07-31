Seabrook Station

Seabrook Station is operated by NextEra Energy Resources on 900 acres on the seacoast of New Hampshire.

 File photo

The phones wouldn’t stop ringing. Local Facebook pages lit up. There were even reports of a couple people driving around with bullhorns, trying to warn their neighbors.

The blaring warnings at Seabrook Station Nuclear Power Plant turned out to be a false alarm, but police chiefs in towns along the New Hampshire coast described several tense minutes in July 12 as they waited for news, and the CEO of the plant's parent company said different stakeholders received information at different times. 