LINCOLN - A Rhode Island man died after striking a tree while snowboarding at Loon Mountain Ski Resort, police said Monday.
Brent Narkawicz, 55, of Coventry, R.I., was snowboarding with a friend afternoon when he fell near the edge of a trail and hit a tree, Lincoln police said in a release Monday.
Narkawicz was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, police said.
According to a release Monday from Loon Mountain, members of the ski patrol responded to the crash and began CPR on an unresponsive snowboarder. Ski patrol transferred him to the Octagon Lodge first aid room, where personnel from Linwood Ambulance Service attempted other life-saving measures, the release said.
“As a community, we’re here to help his family and friends in whatever manner we can,” Jay Scambio, president and general manager of Loon Mountain Resort, said in the release.
The resort said Sunday’s fatality occurred on the Upper Speakeasy trail, an intermediate trail on Loon Peak rated as “more difficult.”
A representative from the New Hampshire Medical Examiner’s office investigated and determined the death to be an accident, the release from the Lincoln Police Department said. No autopsy was scheduled.
It is the second fatality in the last few months at the resort. A 71-year-old Bristol man died after skiing off a trail and struck a tree on Dec. 18.