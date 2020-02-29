RANDOLPH — A woman was hurt in a Friday evening snowmobile crash.
Around 5 p.m. Friday, Jordan Abramovitz, 25, of Providence, R.I., was driving a rented snowmobile with a group of friends on the Corridor 12 path in Randolph, according to a news release from the state Fish and Game department.
At the trail's intersection with the Pine Mountain snowmobile trail, another rider in the group stopped. Abramovitz swerved to avoid running into the other snowmobiler, and fell from her snowmobile.
Abramovitz was seriously hurt in the fall, and her friends called 911.
Randolph firefighters, Gorham EMS medics and a Conservation Officer from the Fish and Game Department rushed to the trail.
Abramovitz had crashed close to a paved road, so rescuers only had to carry her a short way to a waiting ambulance. Abramovitz was taken to Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin.
This incident is still under investigation, but the Fish and Game department said initial investigation suggested speed and inexperience were major factors in the crash.