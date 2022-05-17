HART’S LOCATION — Despite much-needed rain Monday afternoon, the 106-acre Bemis Fire in Crawford Notch was exacerbated Tuesday by dry, windy conditions and may take until at least Friday to be contained.
Named after a nearby brook, the fire was reported around 11 a.m. last Saturday and initially believed to be a single wildland fire but was later determined to be three independent fires on the west side of U.S. Route 302 within the White Mountain National Forest, Crawford Notch State Park, and on private land.
As of late Tuesday morning, more than 50 firefighters from the N.H. Division of Forests and Lands and U.S. Forest Service firefighters from Maine, Virginia and Colorado were working the Bemis Fire, said Capt. Adrian Reyes of the Division of Forests and Lands.
He said the fire — which the U.S. Forest Service on Tuesday afternoon announced was 45% contained — had not caused any injuries, and though close to a residence on Arethusa Falls Road was not yet a threat to it or other structures in the town, which has the smallest population in the state.
Reyes said the cause of the fire is unknown. He declined to speculate on how the fires might have started separately.
While cautioning that “contained” does not mean extinguished, Reyes said rain on Monday afternoon helped keep the Bemis Fire from expanding. Ironically, the rain, he said, also had the consequence of bringing firefighters down earlier from the fire than they would have because the rain made the terrain even more treacherous.
Armed with hand tools and chainsaws, firefighters were back on the Bemis Fire Tuesday morning to continue making fire lines around it, thus potentially starving the fire of fuel, said Reyes.
In the northern-most fire, known as “A,” firefighters have been able to use a portable pump to draft water from what he described as a “very small stream.”
Using a high-pressure line, the firefighters soaked the ground, extinguishing the fire.
Asked how long it would be before the Bemis Fire is contained, Reyes said it would be “several days more. We’ll be here at least through Friday.”
Having already met with municipal fire chiefs from the area, Reyes said the unified command is prepared to bring in “air resources” — helicopters — should the fire expand significantly.
Tom Trask, a fire ranger with the Division of Forests and Lands, said the Bemis Fire is similar to the October 2017 Dilly Cliff Fire in Kinsman Notch in North Woodstock.
That fire, which took state and federal firefighters more than a month to bring under control, required firefighters to climb a steep, vertical face.
Trask estimated that the slope in Area “A” of the Bemis Fire has a pitch of 45 degrees or more.
Wildland fires are not uncommon, said Trask, and “We get a decent fire, over 30 acres, every year,” But a fire over 100 acres in size, he said, occurs “once in three years.”
The Bemis Fire is the second significant wildfire in the North Country since May 9 when the Centennial Fire was reported in Shelburne.
Determined to have been “human caused,” that blaze burned 48 acres within the Leadmine State Forest and also across part of the Appalachian Trail. It was declared fully contained and controlled on May 14.
Reyes thanked local businesses for providing food and water to firefighters at the Bemis Fire and reminded hikers that the Frankenstein Cliffs, Arethusa Falls Trail and Ripley Falls Trail are closed until further notice.