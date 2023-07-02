Rainbow Family

Rainbow Family of Living Light National Gathering on the Routt National Forest on July 2, 2022.

 Provided by U.S. Forest Service

As the Rainbow Family of Living Light’s first national gathering in the White Mountain National Forest builds to its culminating prayer for peace on Independence Day, federal officials say attendance is lower than expected, while attendees on social media are wondering whether the leaderless collective made a good choice in coming to the Granite State.

The U.S. Forest Service, which has had an incident command team stationed at Gorham Middle High School since late June, expected that up to 5,000 visitors would come to the White Mountain National Forest in the Kilkenny area of Coos County for the 51st Rainbow gathering.