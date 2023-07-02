As the Rainbow Family of Living Light’s first national gathering in the White Mountain National Forest builds to its culminating prayer for peace on Independence Day, federal officials say attendance is lower than expected, while attendees on social media are wondering whether the leaderless collective made a good choice in coming to the Granite State.
The U.S. Forest Service, which has had an incident command team stationed at Gorham Middle High School since late June, expected that up to 5,000 visitors would come to the White Mountain National Forest in the Kilkenny area of Coos County for the 51st Rainbow gathering.
U.S. Forest Service spokesperson Hilary Markin, in an email response to questions about the gathering, said on Sunday that as of July 1, the agency estimated attendance to be about 1,685 with an anticipated “peak of around 3,000 on July 4th.”
Nearly 70 violation notices (tickets) were issued by the Forest Service with mandatory court appearances. Some individuals faced multiple infractions. The violation notices were not physical arrests, she said.
Markin said federal preliminary hearings were held June 30 at the District Court in Littleton.
Violation notices included “traffic violations, damage to natural resources, threats and/or interference with official acts, alcohol-related violations and drug charges. Cases were referred to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for processing.”
A second federal preliminary hearing will be held at the Concord District Court on July 5.
The Rainbow Family gatherings costs the U.S. Forest Service between $500,000 and $700,000, the agency has said.
Markin said, “The Rainbow Family has consistently refused to comply with the permit process during national gatherings. They claim to have no leaders and no one member of the group who can speak for them or sign a permit on behalf of the group.”
On the Gathering’s Facebook page, a poster identified as Gregory Laan, in response to statements about parking challenges at the WMNF site, wrote that “Next Year, Let’s Choose the Rainbow Gathering Site WISELY. I Recommend Going Back to Modoc County, California Near the Town of Likely. Everyone Loved that Location and 20,000 People went to the Gathering,” largely because it was near major West coast population centers.
Bev Allisone added “I have to agree that bugs, poison plants, redneck and local law enforcement harassment has always been a reason we did not go to Nationals back east or especially the south.”
The first gathering, which featured a prayer for peace amidst the Vietnam War, was held in Colorado on the Arapaho National Forest in 1972 and has been held annually in a national forest since then.
The Forest Service said it learned of the location of the 2023 gathering on June 12 after which attendees began trickling in.