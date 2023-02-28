127 Orange St.
Buy Now

City Inspector Tory Sykes (left) and contractor Leo Pech walk through an apartment in the complex at 127 Orange St. in Manchester on Tuesday.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

A Manchester tenement complex where a child was bitten by a rat failed another housing inspection on Tuesday, though a city inspector said he has seen a “big turnaround” in overall conditions.

City code inspectors allowed a reporter and photographer into a vacant apartment at 127 Orange St., where a 7-year-old child was bitten on Jan. 27.

127 Orange St.
Buy Now

Contractor Leo Pech walk through a apartment where with a city inspector at 127 Orange St. in Manchester on Feb. 28, 2023.
127 Orange St.
Buy Now

City inspector Tory Sykes and contractor Leo Pech walk through the apartment complex at 127 Orange St.