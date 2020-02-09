CANDIA — State police say a Raymond man suffered life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car driven by a Manchester man while walking along Route 101 westbound in Candia Sunday afternoon.
According to state police, a man identified as Colin Farley, 29, of Manchester was driving a 2004 Volvo XC70 west on Route 101 when he hit a pedestrian, identified as Tony Morin, 43, of Raymond.
Morin was transported to the Elliot Hospital in Manchester with life-threatening injuries, state police said.
One lane of Route 101 West was closed for approximately three hours Sunday while state troopers investigated the accident and the vehicle was removed.
The crash remains under investigation by trooper Petros Lazos. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Lazos of Troop A via email at Petros.Lazos@dos.nh.gov.