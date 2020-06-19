Raymond police are investigating a report of shots fired at a residence Thursday night.
Police Chief Michael Labell said officers responded to 118 Fremont Road at around 8:44 p.m. Thursday to investigate the call.
After arriving at the scene, Labell said officers discovered evidence of a possible altercation at the residence, which may have led to a gun being fired.
Labell said the callers were from the area, not from the residence.
The case is still under investigation and has been assigned to the detectives’ division.