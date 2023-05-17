Deepfake

Actress Debra Stephenson plays the role of Queen Elizabeth in British broadcaster Channel 4’s 2020 deepfake video spoofing the monarch’s traditional Christmas Day address.

 Channel 4/DDP/Zuma Press/TNS

You’ve probably seen deepfake videos on the internet that inject facsimiles of famous people into odd or funny situations — for example, a fake Tom Cruise doing “industrial cleanup,” or in a truly meta effort, an artificial Morgan Freeman hyping “the era of synthetic reality.”

Now imagine receiving a phone call from someone who sounds exactly like your child, pleading for emergency help. Same technology, but no one’s laughing.