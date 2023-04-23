Shooting near Manchester Central
Manchester police Det. Ray Lamy takes pictures of shell casings on Amherst Street near Manchester Central High School on Wednesday, March 9, 2022.

 David Lane/Union Leader

“What’s going on in this country?”

Albert (Buzz) Scherr

Albert Scherr

Professor Albert “Buzz” Scherr’s students were asking that question last week, after a 16-year-old Black youth in Kansas City, Missouri, was shot when he mistakenly rang the wrong doorbell.

