Apartment building fire
Buy Now

Manchester firefighters work the scene of a blaze on Merrimack Street Tuesday.

 Jonathan Phelps/Union Leader

The fire that damaged a block-long, Manchester center-city apartment building on Tuesday displaced 47 residents, including 22 children, according to the Red Cross.

While Manchester Fire Department officials said they limited the spread of the fire to six units, the Red Cross said all 12 units were affected by the blaze on Tuesday.