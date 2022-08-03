The fire that damaged a block-long, Manchester center-city apartment building on Tuesday displaced 47 residents, including 22 children, according to the Red Cross.
While Manchester Fire Department officials said they limited the spread of the fire to six units, the Red Cross said all 12 units were affected by the blaze on Tuesday.
The Red Cross said its disaster volunteers worked into the evening to provide financial help, comfort kits and other services to the 25 adults and 22 children who lived at the apartment building, which fronts Beech Street and is bounded by Merrimack Street and Monadnock Lane. The address of the building is 258 Merrimack St.
The office of the Manchester Fire Marshal said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Fire officials have said the fire started around some trash cans up against the rear of the building. The fire extended up the exterior rear of the building and had reached the roof area when firefighters arrived.
The three-alarm fire drew about 125 firefighters, and officials rotated them in and out of duty given the heat. Four were injured: two for heat-related issues, one with a laceration and one with a shoulder injury.
Firefighters tried to attack the fire from the interior of the building but eventually pulled out. Meanwhile, firefighters on the roof undertook a trench cut, which halted the fire at the midpoint of the building.
The Fire Department estimates the damage at $500,000.