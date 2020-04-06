A victims rights organization says it is “reckless” for a judge to release a man serving a sentence for domestic abuse because of coronavirus concerns.
Carroll County Superior Court Judge Amy Ignatius ordered Terrance Perkins released after Jason Henry, the county jail's superintendent, expressed concerns about Perkins’ risk for COVID-19, according to a statement issued by Starting Point, an organization that advocates for victims of domestic and sexual assault in Carroll County.
Perkins, 73, suffers from diabetes, a risk factor for COVID-19. He was convicted of using a firearm to threaten family members, according to authorities. After being jailed he was charged with assaulting a female corrections officer.
Also, family members recently asked Tamworth police to return the guns confiscated from Perkins after his arrest, though they refused.
“This reckless decision sends a message to victims that their rights and safety are less important than those of the criminals that commit violence and abuse,” said Deborah Weinstein, executive director of Starting Point.
Gov. Chris Sununu told reporters at a COVID-19 briefing Monday that his administration did not know of this case until it surfaced in the media.
"I don’t know the specifics of that situation but I can tell you it is concerning," Sununu said, adding the judge has the ultimate authority to make such decisions.
"On the surface of it, it is alarming. ... You don't want a pattern of folks being let out."
Perkins is expected to be confined to his family home in Chocorua, an unincorporated community in Tamworth. There are presently no known cases of COVID-19 at the jail, county officials say.
Carroll County Attorney Michaela Andruzzi said she opposed Perkins' release over concerns for public safety. Her office will continue to review early releases, but victim safety is the first priority, she said.
In a filing in the case, Henry said he doesn’t believe he has adequate means of protecting Perkins and that all alternatives were considered before his release was sought.
“COVID-19 would likely be present for some time before its discovery, making protection and prevention all the more difficult,” he wrote.