Plaistow Police Chief Douglas Mullin denied that he assaulted one of his officers by trying to pull him back into his office and admitted that when the incident was reported in the media he told officers it didn’t happen and it was “fake news,” according to a report on an internal investigation into the matter.
The 39-page report found that allegations Mullin became enraged and screamed at and assaulted officer Anthony LaRosa on April 28 could not be substantiated.
But while the internal probe by Municipal Resources Inc. was unable to prove the allegations, the investigator concluded that the chief still “bears the brunt of responsibility for what has transpired.”
Mullin, who has been on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, was also the focus of a probe by the state Attorney General’s Office, which announced in June that it did not find enough evidence to bring a criminal charge, but urged the town to conduct a full internal investigation.
The incident took place after LaRosa — a probationary officer who was hired in May 2020 — was called into the chief’s office to discuss disciplinary action after he learned that he had been showing up late to outside police details, according to the report.
Michael Magnant, a senior MRI consultant, was assigned to conduct the investigation into various alleged violations of state law and town and department policies, rules and regulations. The allegations included simple assault, conduct unbecoming an officer, tampering with witnesses and informants, insubordination, and duty to obey.
Mullin told the investigator that the plan was to give LaRosa a letter placing him on administrative leave regarding the police detail issue without asking any questions.
LaRosa was accompanied by Det. Kyle Coakley, the police union president, who agreed to attend as a witness.
In his interview, LaRosa, who claimed he was allowed to have a witness, reported that Mullin ordered Coakley out by telling him to “get the f — out of my office.”
At one point during the brief interaction, LaRosa, who stated that the chief was acting aggressively, feared he would be assaulted, and was “afraid of the chief,” claimed he felt a “clutching action, as if someone was holding him” when he attempted to leave the office, according to the report.
Coakley described the chief as being “in a rage,” and while he believes it appeared Mullin was trying to shut the door, he never saw him assault or touch LaRosa, the report said.
Mullin denied that he ever touched or tried to keep him from leaving his office, saying he “never laid a hand on him, never attempted to get into his personal space,” the report said.
When questioned about LaRosa’s claims that Mullin was grabbing him, he responded, “Fabricated lie, that is not the truth,” the report said.
Mullin also described his tone as “stern” and his voice as “elevated.” He claimed he didn’t recall swearing, but stated, “If I said it, I said it,” the report said.
Two sergeants told the investigator that they didn’t see Mullin assault LaRosa and maintained that while his voice was elevated, he wasn’t screaming at him. Other witnesses who were working at the police station at the time have maintained they could hear Mullin screaming and using foul language.
“The union alleged that the chief also joked about the incident by ordering an officer to go to his office, similar to his actions during the LaRosa incident.
He informed me that he did make the statement at roll call on one occasion. He told the officers present that the incident, as described in the media, did not happen, it was ‘fake news.’ He admits to making a joke by telling Officer Chaya to go to his office while refuting the allegations in roll call,” the investigator wrote in the report.
The police union also later alleged that after stories appeared in the media about the incident, Mullin told officers that it was “fake news.”
While the MRI investigator could not substantiate the allegations against Mullin, the report said the chief should have known or anticipated that LaRosa would bring a union witness to the meeting.
“Once LaRosa informed the chief that Coakley was there as his witness, he should have just given him the letter, directed the sergeants to accompany him to the locker room to collect his equipment and escort him from the building. That didn’t happen. We’re not sure exactly what happened, due to the stark differences in the witness statements, but it is this investigator’s opinion that the chief exacerbated the situation by ordering Coakley out of his office, ordering LaRosa in his office, elevating his voice, and perhaps using profanity.
None of this would have occurred if the chief carried out what he had initially planned to do: give LaRosa the letter of suspension, not question him and let the sergeants handle the finer details,” the report said.