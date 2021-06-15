An experienced Pan Am Railways conductor in Newington was killed last month when two railcars didn’t connect properly after several tries, causing him to become “pinched” between the devices that link them together, according to a preliminary investigation.
A National Transportation Safety Board report blamed the fatal accident at SubCom on a problem with two couplers, which are at both ends of all railcars and are used to connect one car to another.
Dale Jenkins, 61, of Seabrook, was injured in the accident on May 19 and was rushed to the hospital, where he died.
According to the report, the accident occurred while the crew was dropping off and picking up railcars on the 200-foot-long industrial track at SubCom, an undersea data transport company that makes undersea fiber-optic cable at the Newington manufacturing facility.
The train consisted of two locomotives and two loaded railcars with a crew that included Jenkins, who had 42 years of experience, and an engineer with 34 years of experience.
“The train crew was tasked with picking up three empty railcars and setting out two loaded railcars. … Immediately before the accident, the train crew moved the two loaded railcars east into the industrial track and successfully coupled them to the first railcar in the track,” the report said.
Based on preliminary information, the NTSB found that two of the three railcars to be picked up were not properly coupling together after five previous attempts to connect them.
“The conductor was pinched between the two coupling mechanisms during the sixth attempt to couple the railcars,” the report said.
The NTSB investigative team examined the accident location, collected and gathered preliminary information, conducted interviews, inspected equipment, and completed an accident reenactment while at the scene, the report said.
The accident remains under investigation with focus on “causal factors and railroad worker safety in industrial facilities,” the report said.
Those involved in the investigation include the Federal Railroad Administration, Pan Am Railways, the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen, and the International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail, and Transportation Workers.