Have you recently passed yet another accident on the roadway or witnessed a car being pulled over in South Carolina?
If you’re wondering why that is, wonder no more.
The state of South Carolina is ranked in fourth place as one of the states with the most irresponsible drivers for 2022, according to a recent study by SmartAsset.
This is a significant jump up from last year when the state was ranked in 14th place out of the entire nation, according to the study done for 2021.
On top of these statistics, and even worse, the Palmetto State came in first for the highest number of fatal crashes.
“South Carolina has the unfortunate distinction of having the highest fatal crash rate, with 1.97 fatalities per 100 million miles driven,” wrote the company.
To find the states with the most irresponsible drivers, the study was conducted by considering four different metrics. These metrics consisted of the percentage of drivers who are insured, number of individuals arrested from driving under the influence per 1,000 drivers, number of fatalities per 100 million vehicle miles driven and how often residents Google terms like “traffic ticket” or “speeding ticket.”
The Palmetto State also had a recorded 2.84 DUI’s per 1,000 drivers.
Traffic-related deaths in the country seem to be on the incline as traffic deaths spiked 10.5% in 2021 when 42,915 people were killed in crashes, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Mississippi ranked in the study as the state with the most irresponsible drivers for the fifth year in a row, according to the metrics. The state continues to have the highest percentage of uninsured drivers landing at 29.4% and the second-most fatalities following South Carolina at 1.90 per 100 million vehicle miles driven.
Concurrently, in terms of responsibility, according to the study’s metrics, eight out of the top 10 states with the most responsible drivers were located in northeastern states. Massachusetts had the most responsible drivers for the sixth consecutive year, also boasting the lowest number of fatalities out of all 50 states per 100 million vehicle miles driven (0.63) and the second-lowest percentage of drivers who are uninsured (3.5%).
For real-time traffic information about current traffic incidents in South Carolina, which are being investigated by the SC Department of Public Safety, SCDPS lists an interactive map on their website featuring information on current incidents in real time. Information on each incident may be obtained by clicking on the pins or sorted by geographic region by troop.
SCDPS also lists analytics from the current year to date in relation to last year’s statistics in a daily traffic fatality count accessible on their website. Information on the site is updated multiple times daily. As of Wednesday afternoon, a total of 509 persons have been killed in South Carolina in a traffic-related incident and there have been a total of 471 fatal crashes this year to date alone.
Top 10 states with the most irresponsible drivers
- Mississippi
- Tennessee
- California
- South Carolina
- Arkansas
- Missouri
- Nevada
- Kentucky
- Arizona
- Colorado and Florida (tied)
Top 10 states with the most responsible drivers
- Massachusetts
- Pennsylvania
- Connecticut
- New Hampshire
- New Jersey
- Nebraska
- Delaware
- New York
- Maine
- Utah
