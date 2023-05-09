Stewart's Ambulance in Concord
Buy Now

EMTs Alice Cormier (foreground) and Ryan Meisenbacher perform their daily equipment check in the back of an ambulance at Stewart’s Ambulance in Concord in September 2022.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER FILE

With emergency medical technicians rapidly leaving the field and family-owned ambulance services shutting down, New Hampshire is struggling with a state of emergency in ambulance services, according to a report released Tuesday.

Last week, DiLuzio Ambulance in Keene announced it would cease operations. The closing caused other services in the Monadnock region to cover both its primary and secondary services. The fledgling Cheshire County EMS, which launched at the end of last year, put a fifth ambulance into service in response.

Download PDF The State of Emergency in New Hampshire
A report from the New Hampshire Ambulance Association (NHAA)