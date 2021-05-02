Conservation officers and volunteers helped carry down injured hikers on two different trails on Saturday, according to Fish and Game officials.
Just after 1:30 p.m., crews carried Roger Ballou, 71, of Concord, one mile down Dickey Mountain in Thornton. He injured his lower leg while descending the Welch-Dickey Loop Trail.
Campton-Thornton Fire Rescue, Waterville Valley Fire Rescue, Waterville Valley Ski Patrol, and conservation officers responded to the scene.
Around 2 p.m., Donald Devost, 48, of Berwick, Maine, slipped down a steep, granite slab on the Carter-Moriah Trail trail and injured his lower leg. Unable to bear weight on his leg, he called 911.
Conservation officers and volunteers from Androscoggin Valley Search & Rescue and Stonehearth Open Learning Opportunities met Devost approximately three miles up the trail.
Rescuers treated Devost’s leg and placed him into a litter and carried him about a mile before he was placed on an awaiting ATV, which took him two miles to the trailhead, according to a news release. The crew arrived at the trailhead at 6:45 p.m.
Devost was taken to Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin for treatment.