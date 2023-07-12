Lincoln rescue

New Hampshire Fish and Game conservation officers and the Pemigewasset Valley Search and Rescue Team embarked on a one-mile hike to reach a hiker injured in a fall Tuesday evening at Cloudland Falls in Lincoln.

 NH Fish and Game

A California man who slipped on slick moss, slid on rock for another 10 feet and fell off of an 8-foot ledge, is recovering following his rescue Tuesday night in Lincoln.

According to New Hampshire Fish and Game, they were notified about 8:25 p.m. after the injured hiker's partner called 911 for assistance.