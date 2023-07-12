New Hampshire Fish and Game conservation officers and the Pemigewasset Valley Search and Rescue Team embarked on a one-mile hike to reach a hiker injured in a fall Tuesday evening at Cloudland Falls in Lincoln.
A California man who slipped on slick moss, slid on rock for another 10 feet and fell off of an 8-foot ledge, is recovering following his rescue Tuesday night in Lincoln.
According to New Hampshire Fish and Game, they were notified about 8:25 p.m. after the injured hiker's partner called 911 for assistance.
Fish and Game conservation officers and the Pemigewasset Valley Search and Rescue Team embarked on a one-mile hike to reach David Bailey, 27, of Laguna Niguel, Calif. He was carried back through that drenched steep terrain to meet up with Lin-Wood Ambulance about 11:20 p.m., who was taken to Littleton Regional Healthcare for treatment and evaluation.
"With the amount of precipitation New Hampshire has received in June and July, it is imperative that you prepare yourself for the outdoors," Fish and Game said. "Think about having proper footwear for the activity you are engaged in, a headlamp and proper layers for the changes in temperatures and precipitation."
Bailey and his hiking partner set out about 2 p.m. and reached the summit of Little Haystack about 5:30 p.m.
"Bailey had descended to Cloudland Falls at approximately 7:30 p.m. when he slipped. Cloudland Falls historically has been a common area for people to be overcome by the terrain and wet conditions," said Fish and Game.