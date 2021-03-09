EXETER -- A fire caused by a stove in an elderly apartment building forced the evacuation of several residents Tuesday morning.
Firefighters responded to the senior public housing complex at 277 Water St. just before 11 a.m. after alarms activated and a call was made to the fire department.
Deputy Fire Chief Don Matheson said the fire was located in an apartment on the third floor.
The resident of the apartment evacuated before firefighters arrived. Residents living in a few other nearby units were also evacuated.
“We opened the door and there was a lot of smoke. Initial reports were there was something on the stove. We closed the door and made entry. There was nothing burning, just a lot of trapped smoke from what was burning,” he said.
Matheson said a burner was on, but the fire wasn’t caused by food cooking on the stove.
“There was a bunch of combustible material on or near the stove that caught fire,” he said.
The fire damage was confined to the stove, the exhaust fan, and some cabinets above it, he said.
Firefighters ventilated the smoke out of the apartment and the hallway.
No injuries were reported.