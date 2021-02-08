At least one person and his cat were rescued by firefighters as a three-alarm blaze swept through a Raymond apartment building early Monday morning.
Nearly 75 firefighters from several communities responded to the fire at Sunview Apartments around 4:30 a.m.
The blaze forced dozens of residents to flee from the three-story apartment building, which is one of three buildings at Sunview Apartments on Route 27.
Raymond fire Lt. Adam Brackett said he was one of the first firefighters to arrive at the scene and helped rescue a resident and his cat after they became trapped by the heavy smoke.
“The fire was ripping across the back side so we had to get him out as soon as possible,” said Brackett, who was aided by firefighters Raymond “Trey” Bushey and Curtis Fitton.
Raymond Fire Chief Paul Hammond said all residents were evacuated from the building and accounted for as flames spread through the building, which has smoke alarms and a fire sprinkler system.
“Obviously it overrode the sprinkler system,” he said.
Hammond said he believes the building has more than 30 apartment units, but he wasn’t sure how many people have been impacted.
Hammond said he wasn’t aware of any injuries.
Many of the residents who escaped rushed to their vehicles to keep warm and watched as their apartments went up in flames.
“I woke up this morning hearing people yelling and banging outside. All of a sudden I saw a police officer pull in and he was like, ‘The building is on fire.’ All of a sudden we were walking out in the hallway, and there was so much smoke,” said Aletha Demarais, 20, who escaped with her boyfriend, Ethan Tucker-Burton, 21.
While they were able to get one of their cats out, their second cat remained inside their apartment.
“It’s really devastating basically losing all of the memories you have and absolutely everything you own,” she said.
Monica Brown, 22, had just arrived home from work when the fire broke out.
“I got home and I sat down on my bed. I heard a loud noise from the hallway. I opened up the door and heard the smoke alarm and saw smoke coming from someone’s door down the hallway. People were running up and down the stairs,” she said.
She quickly woke up her father, David Brown.
“By the time we got outside the whole back side of the building was pretty much engulfed,” she said.
They said they’re not sure what will be left of their belongings as they begin to pick up the pieces after the fire.
“It’ll happen. I’m not sure how comfortably it’ll happen, but it will happen,” David Brown said.
Mike St. Jean, 29, left for work in Seabrook around 3:30 a.m. and everything was quiet. Someone sent him a photograph of the fire a short time later, and he quickly turned around and returned to see what was left.
“As long as everyone’s out safely, people can figure things out afterwards,” he said.
The Raymond High School gymnasium was opened as a shelter for families and others impacted by the fire to keep warm.