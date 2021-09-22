KINGSTON - A Derry woman is dead after having been struck by a hit-and-run driver on Route 125 in Kingston on Tuesday morning and being left undiscovered until after dark, according to police.
The Kingston Police Department only began looking for a missing bicyclist in their town about 8:30 p.m. and after a search located the bike and rider down an embankment off the shoulder of Route 125 near New Boston Road, they said.
Emergency medical personnel were called to try and save the life of Donna Briggs, 59, of Derry, but she was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.
"Based upon evidence on scene, it appears that Briggs was struck from behind by a motor vehicle traveling southbound, which then left the scene. Video from a nearby business shows it was a dark colored vehicle that struck Briggs and that the crash happened at approximately 11:37 a.m.," Kingston police said in a statement.
"At this time, it is unknown why the vehicle struck Briggs or why it left the scene," they said.
Briggs, a retired Hudson police sergeant, has been training to participate in next month’s Police Unity Tour in memory of Mel Keddy, the East Kingston police officer who was killed in 1995 when he was hit by a drunk driver while directing traffic around an accident scene on Route 125 in Kingston in 1995.
Briggs was Hudson’s first female police sergeant and worked at the department from 1993 to 2013. Hudson Police Chief William Avery attended the police academy with Briggs and began working with her at the Hudson department when they were hired in 1993. He said he thought of her like a “little sister” when they worked together.
“I worked a lot of shifts with her throughout the years. Great person. Caring. Treated the public with the utmost respect. All the adjectives that you’re looking for in a police officer, she possessed them,” he said.
Briggs spent time in the patrol division, detectives’ division, legal division, and served as a school resource officer.
“All the kids loved her. The faculty and staff loved her. She pretty much ran the gamut of working in all divisions within our agency. Most people don’t get an opportunity to do that throughout their career,” Avery said.
Avery said Briggs was also well respected among defense attorneys in the greater Nashua area when she helped out in the legal division.
After retiring from the police department, Briggs began a massage therapy business.
“I have the utmost confidence in the State Police and the Kingston Police Department to bring this to a successful conclusion to the investigation. I urge the driver to please come forward. Anybody with any information, please come forward and help the proper authorities bring this to rest,” Avery said.
Tuesday night in Kingston, New Hampshire State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction (C.A.R.) Unit was called in by local police and assumed control of the investigation into Briggs death. Route 125 was closed for several hours while the on-scene investigation was conducted. The New Hampshire State Police CAR Unit were assisted by Troop A and local police and fire departments.
Anyone with information related to the crash or who was traveling the area at the time is asked to contact Trooper Eric Torrens at 603-545-4396 or email Eric.M.Torrens@dos.nh.gov.