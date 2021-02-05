TILTON – The Town is dealing with the recent retirement of Police Chief Robert Cormier and his two subordinates as well as the departure of five Tilton Police Department members for jobs with other law-enforcement agencies.
“I know it doesn’t look good,” Jeanie Forrester, who is Tilton’s town administrator, said on Friday.
Forrester added that “you’re going to see the same thing” in Tilton Town Hall and in the Town of Meredith, where Forrester is a selectman, and by extension, in other New Hampshire communities, too.
That “thing,” she explained, is people aging out of municipal employment.
“When I came here two years ago, that retirement (within the Tilton Police Department) was a discussion they (the board of selectmen) were having,” but the retirements and turnovers, rather than unfolding in a slow, ordered way, “happened at once,” said Forrester.
There has “always been movement back and forth” as municipal employees seek better opportunities elsewhere, Forrester said, but that has now been coupled with the more general discussion of “what’s going to happen” in terms of staffing levels, “and we’ve been talking about it in Meredith.”
“Everyone’s in their 60s,” she said, and broadly speaking, “we don’t have a mix of people” of different ages.
Asked whether the cumulative changes at the police department were a reflection on the quality of the department or town, Forrester replied “I don’t think so,” and recommended getting comment directly from the individuals who had departed.
Cormier, who served as Tilton’s police chief since 2008, did not respond to a message left for him on Thursday.
In an email on Friday, Forrester said some of the changes “were expected, and some not expected.”
She said that Cormier retired first, followed by Capt. Ryan Martin and Lt. Nate Morrison.
“Prior to those retirements, we saw one of our detectives, an officer, and a dispatcher accept positions at the Belknap County Sheriff's office,” she wrote, “while “one of our other detectives accepted a similar position in Plymouth; and our Attorney Prosecutor accepted a position in Concord. We wish them all well with these career moves.”
“As with any organization, staffing changes happen and for a variety of reasons," Forrester said. "Our changes happened within a short period of time, and while those people who served the town will be missed, there are no positions that cannot be replaced.”
She said the board of selectmen hired an interim police administrator, Richard Mann, and an interim attorney prosecutor, Anthony Estee.
“We believe we have the proper combination of knowledge, skills and leadership in our interim administrator to bridge to a full-time chief,” said Forrester, while Estee “is an experienced prosecutor who serves other small towns and has hit the ground running.”
The Town of Tilton “is in the process of recruiting new officers as well as a full-time attorney prosecutor,” Forrester summed up, and looking forward to the completion of the new police station later this month.