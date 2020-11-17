Hampton Police Chief Richard Sawyer plans to retire from the department in January and take on a new role as chief deputy at the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office.
Sawyer announced his retirement at Monday night’s selectmen’s meeting and said he would highly recommend Deputy Chief David Hobbs for his replacement.
Calling his work for the Hampton Police Department his “dream job,” Sawyer said he had mixed emotions about his decision to leave.
“This has been a hard decision to come to. I want to be clear to the citizens of this town, this has nothing to do with any of the crisis situations that we have been dealing with,” he said.
Sawyer’s last day will be Jan. 14. He will begin his part-time job as the sheriff’s chief deputy, replacing Al Brackett, a week later.
The retirement decision was part of a “three-year plan,” he said.
He said he was going to retire last year or this year. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit earlier this year, Sawyer decided to remain on board because he said it “just certainly was not a time I was going to leave the town going through the middle of a crisis.”
Sawyer, who also served as the town’s emergency management director, has been a police officer for 32 years and spent the last 25 in Hampton. He has been chief for six years.
“The world has changed dramatically, and I think you have to keep up with those changes. I think I’ve done pretty well with that, but I think part of the legacy I’d like to think I’m leaving is the fact that in Hampton we have developed our leadership training and our succession plan that over the course of the years we have trained some of the finest police officers in the state. Many have gone on to become chiefs in other communities and we are really the gateway to law enforcement in this state and it’s been a pleasure to be part of that,” he said.
Sawyer plans to remain living in Hampton.
Selectman Rusty Bridle thanked Sawyer for his time in Hampton, saying he always treated the town as his place to live and work.
Selectman Regina Barnes pointed out the challenges that Sawyer faced this year as he worked with state and local officials to create a plan to address summer crowd control issues at the beach related to the pandemic. She said the chief “took flack,” but the public should understand that Sawyer was “trying to enforce all of the orders that were coming” at him.
“You try to serve the citizens as well as possible and you do a great job and I want to thank you for everything you’ve done,” Chairman James Waddell told Sawyer.