Retiring Newmarket police chief latest to announce departure

Newmarket Police Chief Kyle True has announced that he will be retiring in May after a 28-year career in law enforcement.
True, who has worked in Newmarket since 1997, has given his notice of plans to retire effective May 29.
“I’m looking forward to spending some quality time with my family this summer before beginning my next adventure,” he said.
True is the latest local police chief to leave their department.
Newfields Police Chief Nate Liebenow stepped down last week to take a new job in the private sector.
In Brentwood, Dan Wicks was sworn in as the town’s new police chief last week to replace outgoing chief Ellen Arcieri, who is taking a job with the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Drug Task Force.
Hampton Police Chief Richard Sawyer also left in January to become a chief deputy at the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office.
True began his law enforcement career with the Center Harbor Police Department in 1993 before he was hired as a patrol officer in Newmarket.
He rose through the ranks to become a lieutenant in 2005 and was promoted to chief in 2016.
Newmarket Town Manager Steve Fournier said True will be “greatly missed,” as he led with “honesty, selflessness, professionally and with genuine devotion to the community.”
“Newmarket has faced several challenges during his leadership including the opioid crisis, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the fight for equity for people of our community. He has been at the forefront addressing all of these.
He should be proud of all that he has done for the town of Newmarket. Personally, I will miss his frank guidance as well as his friendship. I congratulate him and wish him the very best in his retirement,” Fournier said in a statement.
Fournier is expected to discuss True’s retirement with the town council soon. He said an interim chief will be appointed to take over for True until a replacement is found.
Under the town’s charter, the town manager can appoint a police chief with approval from the town council.