LONDON  - As the New Year dawned in Louisiana, the U.S. state's 4.5 million residents woke to a new rule that restricts their access to the internet - a measure aimed at stopping children from viewing pornography online.

Act 440, which requires residents to submit a digital driver's license for third-party age verification before they can access adult websites, is among a clutch of new laws in the United States, Europe and Britain seeking to protect children on the internet.