STRATFORD - A Rhode Island man died Saturday after crashing on a snowmobile in Coos County, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said.
Members of the group riding with Robert Leblanc, 55, of East Greenwich, R.I., called 911 around 12 p.m. Saturday after the crash on Nash Stream Road, Fish and Game said in a release.
Emergency response personnel from Fish and Game, Northumberland police and the Groveton fire department used snowmobiles and an ATV to reach the scene, where they arrived around 12:45 p.m., and transport Leblanc to an ambulance, according to the release. Leblanc was taken to Weeks Medical Center in Lancaster, where he died, Fish and Game said.
Leblanc was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, according to the release. Fish and Game said speed was considered to be a factor.