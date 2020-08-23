A Rhode Island man sustained significant injuries after rolling a rented Utility Terrain Vehicle on a trail in Jericho Mountain State Park Saturday, Fish and Game officials said.
Authorities received a call around 11:15 a.m. for the crash that occurred on Buford’s Way Trail.
Berlin Fire and EMS located Salvatore Guido, 49, of Westerly, who had suffered multiple serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. Crews used a specially equipped off road rescue vehicle to get him off the trail where he was taken to Androscoggin Valley Hospital.
The crash was caused by hitting a rock while negotiating a downhill slope. Guido had been wearing a helmet, eye protection and safety restraint.
The crash was investigated by a Fish and Game conservation officer.