A Rhode Island woman who was a passenger in a utility terrain vehicle was flown by medical helicopter to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon after the vehicle rolled over in Jericho Mountain State Park Saturday afternoon.
Fish and Game conservation officers responded to the area of the Brook Road Trail about 4:15 p.m., according to a news release.
The passenger, Samantha Cafaro, 29, of East Providence, R.I., was brought to a nearby ambulance in the Berlin Fire Department’s rescue UTV. After arriving at Androscoggin Valley Hospital she was taken by helicopter to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon.
The driver, Joshua Lisi, 31, of East Providence, was making a turn in a small gravel pit when the rented UTV rolled onto its side, according to Fish and Game. He was with family who were operating another UTV when the incident happened.
No further information was available Sunday morning.