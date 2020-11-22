Richmond officials plan to review Andrew Wood’s time cards from his time as supervisor of their police department to look for any possible discrepancies.
“We’re going to look at (the time cards) and then sit down with our town attorney and decide what we want to do,” said William Daniels, the town's Select Board Chair.
Daniels said this move comes in reaction to media reports that Wood, who was the full-time police chief in Hancock while also serving as the part-time Richmond Police Department supervisor, had submitted false time cards in Hancock.
Last week, the Monadnock Ledger-Transcript reported that a Hancock board of selectmen investigation found dozens of time-card discrepancies and that the town had cause to fire Wood before he was allowed to resign in September.
Wood did not respond to requests for comment. When he resigned in September, he stated the national unrest over police brutality made him realize it was time to retire.
“With the events involving law enforcement throughout this country, I have decided that I have completed all of the tasks that I set out to accomplish in Hancock,” Wood wrote in his public resignation letter.
A Right-to-Know request was submitted to the town of Hancock seeking the select board’s investigative report, as well as Wood’s written response, but town officials have not yet responded to that request.
Richmond voters opted to dissolve the town police department at the 2019 March Town Meeting. Richmond then signed a contract with the Cheshire County Sheriff’s Department to provide police service. Daniels said townspeople have been very happy with the transition.
“It’s much better coverage,” Daniels said.
Wood said in his resignation letter he planned to continue working with comfort dogs to help people experiencing trauma. Wood started a confort dog program in Hancock with a donated Labrador puppy named Rookie.