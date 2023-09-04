Hampton Beach lifeguards rescued more than 45 people pulled into rip currents over Labor Day weekend — 37 on Sunday alone.
None of the swimmers needed advanced medical care or were brought to the hospital, said Patrick Murphy, chief of New Hampshire State Beach Patrol.
The beach saw two rescues on Friday and six on Saturday before the huge deluge Sunday. The numbers for Monday were unavailable as of 5:30 p.m.
Along with the beach patrol, Hampton firefighters and police officers rescued three Monday morning while lifeguards were off duty, according to Hampton Fire. Murphy was also part of the rescues.
The crowds on Sunday likely were between 125,000 and 150,000 beachgoers.
“The weather was beautiful. The water was warm,” he said. “I would say it was the busiest beach that we had all summer.”
Astronomical high tides associated with the Blue Moon created a strong current.
“The shore break, which typically doesn’t happen here on a daily basis, was strong, creating flash rips,” Murphy said. “We had regular rip currents as well.”
Lifeguards are prepared for “fixed” rip currents, but a flash rip can happen anywhere along the beach at any time.
“That is just because of the surf coming in and how it changes the contours of the bottom of the ocean,” Murphy said.
Through July, some 250 people had been rescued from the surf on New Hampshire beaches, according to Executive Councilor Janet Stevens of Rye.
Now that Labor Day is past, lifeguards will staff only the main portion of Hampton Beach, and their hours change to 10:15 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Lifeguard coverage ends next Monday, Sept. 11.
The number of guards in peak season was 81, but many have since returned to school.
“We have some of the best lifeguards in the country. They work tirelessly to keep people safe,” Murphy said. “I am extremely proud of them to be able to spot these areas and go in and get people back to shore very quickly.”
Some rescues happen before or after lifeguards are on duty. In those cases, lifeguards are called back or town first responders jump into action.
“We have a system and we all work together,” Murphy said.
The biggest challenge for such rescues is they are all different. Someone could be 25 yards off the beach, another could be 75 to 100 yards out, Murphy said. All need to be executed with precision.
Some basic tips:
• Swim where there are lifeguards.
• Check in with lifeguards.
• Pay attention to whistles.
• If caught in a rip current, don’t panic — swim parallel to the beach.
“A rip current will pull you off shore, not under, so the biggest thing to do is to relax,” Murphy said.
On either side of a rip current are sandbars.
“You could be in 15 to 20 feet of water and if you swim north or south along the beach you could be in 3 feet of water,” he said.
Murphy said many get nervous about swimming in waves, but that is typically the safest place to be because the waves are pushing water to shore.
Murphy has been working as a lifeguard on the beach for about 20 years, but every season is different, especially if large storms make their way up the coast.
“We can’t predict the ocean, we have to adapt to it every day,” he said.
The weather this summer has been hit or miss.
“We’ve had five days of beautiful weather and people are coming here and enjoying the beach,” Murphy said. “Our job is to keep them safe on the water and in the sand … we want people to come and enjoy this beautiful weather like they did. If something happens, our guards are there to help them.”