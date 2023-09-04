Lifeguards

Over the summer, New Hampshire beach lifeguards have reportedly made some 300 rescues.

 FROM FACEBOOK/Hampton Beach Lifeguards — NH State Beach Patrol

Hampton Beach lifeguards rescued more than 45 people pulled into rip currents over Labor Day weekend — 37 on Sunday alone.

None of the swimmers needed advanced medical care or were brought to the hospital, said Patrick Murphy, chief of New Hampshire State Beach Patrol.