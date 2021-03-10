Manchester police are warning commuters a road race scheduled for Saturday could cause delays.
The 2021 Shamrocks & Shenanigans 4 Miler will be held this Saturday, March 13, at 9 a.m.
A portion of South Mammoth Road will be closed and traffic detours in place due to the race, Manchester police said.
South Mammoth Rd. from Corning Rd. to the Backyard Brewery will be closed to all but local residents from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
“The timing of this closure is approximate and is as close to the estimated times of runners on the course as possible,” Manchester police said in a statement. Commuters who will be in that area Saturday should plan on experiencing some delays, police said.
Officers will be along the course to assist motorists. Police advise motorists to use caution while traveling through the area and be aware of runners on the road.